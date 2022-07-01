60,330 Shares in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOG. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter worth about $1,573,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,684,000.

Shares of DOG traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $36.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,739. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.57. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $37.64.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

