6,227 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Bought by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,227 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 317.8% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $3,083,667.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 160,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,650 shares of company stock worth $3,665,660. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.77.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

