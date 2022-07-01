88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Update

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,600 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the May 31st total of 10,076,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,328,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of 88 Energy stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. 88 Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.

About 88 Energy

88 Energy Limited explores for oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 75% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 193,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States; 100% working interest in the Yukon project covering an area of approximately 38,681 acres situated in the Central North Slope of Alaska; 50% working interest in Peregrine project covering an area of approximately 195,373 acres located in the NPR-A region of the North Slope of Alaska; and 100% working interest in the Umiat Oil Field project covering an area of approximately 17,633 acres situated in the immediate south of Peregrine project North Slope of Alaska.

