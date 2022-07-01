A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.45

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 131378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

AMKBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30,800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28,830.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

