AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the May 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SKFRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 160 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Danske raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 205 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 240 to SEK 230 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.13.

Shares of SKFRY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.68. The company had a trading volume of 35,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,741. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $27.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 8.90%. On average, research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

