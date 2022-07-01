Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Short Interest Up 92.9% in June

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the May 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 16.5% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 44,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,360 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:IAF opened at $4.61 on Friday. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $6.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.02%.

About Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.