abrdn’s (ABDN) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 187 ($2.29) price target on the stock.

ABDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 195 ($2.39) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 190 ($2.33) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.32) to GBX 225 ($2.76) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.58) target price on shares of abrdn in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.27) price objective on shares of abrdn in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 207.43 ($2.54).

abrdn stock opened at GBX 159.85 ($1.96) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 182.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 208.75. abrdn has a 1-year low of GBX 156.25 ($1.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 300.40 ($3.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

