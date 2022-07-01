Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) PT Lowered to €175.00 at Barclays

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from €180.00 ($191.49) to €175.00 ($186.17) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Acciona from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acciona has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

OTCMKTS ACXIF opened at $173.15 on Tuesday. Acciona has a 1-year low of $143.96 and a 1-year high of $216.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.74.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

