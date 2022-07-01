ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Down 6.3%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.61 and last traded at $15.77. Approximately 27,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 963,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on ACM Research from $43.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

The firm has a market cap of $852.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. ACM Research’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $542,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,826,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Court Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in ACM Research by 263.0% during the 1st quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,545,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ACM Research by 211.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,632 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 909.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,028,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 926,300 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth about $15,443,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 200.0% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 881,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 587,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

