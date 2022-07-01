Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $188.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AYI. William Blair downgraded Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.67.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $154.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,476,000 after acquiring an additional 139,898 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 864,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,126,000 after acquiring an additional 118,116 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,745,000 after acquiring an additional 105,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,669,000 after acquiring an additional 97,105 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

