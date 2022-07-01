Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) Short Interest Down 61.0% in June

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Advanced Merger Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Merger Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Advanced Merger Partners by 1,103.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 613,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 562,796 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Advanced Merger Partners by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 438,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 338,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Merger Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMPI remained flat at $$9.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,039. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Advanced Merger Partners has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.01.

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

