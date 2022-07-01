Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,227 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $71,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,885 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,827 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 314.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,436,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.04.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.71. 1,459,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,173,188. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.48 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $119.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

