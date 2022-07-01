Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.32

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.35. Aeterna Zentaris shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 26,477,098 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEZS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a negative net margin of 252.34%. The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aeterna Zentaris Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.