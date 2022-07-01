Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.32

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.35. Aeterna Zentaris shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 26,477,098 shares.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEZS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.65.
About Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.
