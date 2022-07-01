Aion (AION) Achieves Market Cap of $13.58 Million

Aion (AION) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $13.58 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,425.53 or 0.99925216 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00042062 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00216822 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00247315 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00116258 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00076755 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004700 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

