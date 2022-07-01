Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 295,692 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 292,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

The company has a market cap of $355.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Skorpios Trust purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,801,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 5,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,766,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,530 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,758,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,192,000 after purchasing an additional 360,101 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,232,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,679,000 after acquiring an additional 355,712 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after acquiring an additional 206,496 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

