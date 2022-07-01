Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 295,692 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 292,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.
The company has a market cap of $355.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63.
Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Akero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKRO)
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.
