Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alamos Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$233.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.55 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.60 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.41.

TSE AGI opened at C$9.03 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.30 and a twelve month high of C$11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of C$3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.70.

In other Alamos Gold news, Director Paul Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$279,000.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.99%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

