Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from SEK 278 to SEK 270. The stock traded as low as $23.62 and last traded at $24.12, with a volume of 47730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 382 to SEK 350 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 331 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alfa Laval AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.5024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

