Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of AAU opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.27 and a quick ratio of 24.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.92. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.51.
Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almaden Minerals (AAU)
