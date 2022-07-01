Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ALPA stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALPA. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,464,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,375,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,872,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,904,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses to source, acquire, and manage a business in the healthcare industry in the United States.

