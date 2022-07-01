Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the software’s stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00.

ALTR opened at $52.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.65 and a beta of 1.54. Altair Engineering has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $159.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.16 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $124,261.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,764.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,820.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,454 shares of company stock valued at $603,037 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the software’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at $119,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

