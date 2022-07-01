Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $140.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.81% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $209.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.79.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.81. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.