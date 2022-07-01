Ambrosus (AMB) Price Hits $0.0066 on Major Exchanges

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and $138,861.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 723,970,558 coins. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

