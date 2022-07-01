American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182,694 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 4.1% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 0.16% of American Express worth $221,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in American Express by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in American Express by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $2,934,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in American Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in American Express by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

NYSE AXP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,774. The stock has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.30 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

