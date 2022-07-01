AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.80-$11.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.82.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $141.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,265,428. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

