Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.13. The stock had a trading volume of 54,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,177. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.69 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.13. The company has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.80.

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

