Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $39,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Bank of America dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.80.

ADI opened at $146.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.70 and a 200-day moving average of $161.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.69 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

