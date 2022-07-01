Analysts Set Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) PT at $24.45

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Playtika in the third quarter worth $446,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Playtika by 112.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45,863 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Playtika in the third quarter worth $313,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Playtika by 32.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Playtika by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.20. Playtika has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $679.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.85 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 82.08% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

