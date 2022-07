Analyzing Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) & Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT)

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) and Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Perimeter Solutions and Liquidmetal Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perimeter Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Liquidmetal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perimeter Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.76%. Given Perimeter Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Perimeter Solutions is more favorable than Liquidmetal Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and Liquidmetal Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perimeter Solutions N/A N/A N/A Liquidmetal Technologies -371.73% -9.64% -9.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and Liquidmetal Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perimeter Solutions $362.34 million N/A -$659.83 million N/A N/A Liquidmetal Technologies $810,000.00 88.67 -$3.38 million N/A N/A

Liquidmetal Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perimeter Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Liquidmetal Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 47.5% of Liquidmetal Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Perimeter Solutions beats Liquidmetal Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers. The Oil Additives segment produces Phosphorus Pentasulfide which is primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates. The company offers its products under the brands PHOS-CHEK, FIRE-TROL, AUXQUIMIA, SOLBERG. and BIOGEMA. Perimeter Solutions, SA was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc., a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries in the United States and internationally. It provides bulk amorphous alloy custom products and parts for applications, which include non-consumer electronic devices, medical products, automotive components, and sports and leisure goods. The company also offers tooling and prototype parts, such as demonstration parts and test samples for customers with products in development; and product licensing and royalty. In addition, it partners with third-party manufacturers and licensees to develop and commercialize liquidmetal alloy products. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

