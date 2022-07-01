Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.60

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 35616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.14.

About Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

