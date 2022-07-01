Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.60

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 35616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.14.
About Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE)
