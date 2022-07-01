Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Raised by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267,267 shares during the period. AON comprises approximately 5.3% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,914,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in AON by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.98.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $269.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,005. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Aon plc has a one year low of $223.19 and a one year high of $341.98. The stock has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.78.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

