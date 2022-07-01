ApeCoin (APE) Price Hits $4.55 on Exchanges

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One ApeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.55 or 0.00023575 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $252.99 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00157993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.18 or 0.00689547 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00084985 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00016045 BTC.

ApeCoin Coin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,531,250 coins. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev . ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

