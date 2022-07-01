Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $39.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $870.53 million, a PE ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 1.12. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.81.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.02 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 58.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 11.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises (Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.