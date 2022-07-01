Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Shares Up 7.8%

Shares of Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Rating) shot up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94. 2,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 3,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Appen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65.

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an AI lifecycle company that collects and labels image, text, speech, audio, video, and other data used to build and enhance artificial intelligence systems. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company offers data sourcing services, including image, video, speech, and text data collection services pre-labeled datasets of audio, image, video, and text; and language-based AI solutions.

