Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating) fell 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.45. 53,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 111,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $467.53 million, a PE ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14.

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of lasers, advanced optical systems, electronics, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers worldwide. It is involved in developing the optical sources that exhibit output energy, peak power, and frequency agility.

