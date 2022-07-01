Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,467 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,140 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $18,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT traded down $4.89 on Friday, reaching $86.09. 377,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,459,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.85. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.62 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.27.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.