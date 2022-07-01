APY.Finance Trading Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days (APY)

APY.Finance (APY) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. APY.Finance has a market cap of $285,649.16 and $9,322.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00145586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.37 or 0.00719123 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00085326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016039 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance launched on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.