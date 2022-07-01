Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 8,082 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 462,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 6.5% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA opened at $62.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.09. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $61.12 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.