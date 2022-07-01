Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,021,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 148,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,665,000 after purchasing an additional 101,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,381,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $346.88 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $367.02 and its 200 day moving average is $396.81.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

