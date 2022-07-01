Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,746 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.97. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $55.24.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

