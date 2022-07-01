argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock.

ARGX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of argenx from €350.00 ($372.34) to €370.00 ($393.62) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of argenx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $368.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $378.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.58. argenx has a 52-week low of $249.50 and a 52-week high of $377.00.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.07) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 147.47% and a negative return on equity of 32.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that argenx will post -19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in argenx by 116.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 126.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 64.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile (Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

