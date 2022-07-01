Arlington Capital Management Inc. Makes New $440,000 Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Builders FirstSource comprises about 1.8% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.17.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

BLDR stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 27,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.34. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

