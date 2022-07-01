Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Reduces Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours comprises about 0.6% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $599,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $1,497,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of DD stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.18. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

DuPont de Nemours Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.