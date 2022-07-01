Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) PT Lowered to C$0.90 at Raymond James

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$1.15 to C$0.90 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

AOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.65 to C$1.30 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a report on Saturday, June 25th.

Shares of AOT stock opened at C$0.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$217.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.96.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

