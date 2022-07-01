ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Sets New 52-Week Low at $452.00

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $452.00 and last traded at $456.42, with a volume of 10737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $475.88.
ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($1,005.32) to €960.00 ($1,021.28) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($815.96) to €630.00 ($670.21) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $788.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $184.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $538.50 and its 200-day moving average is $631.83.
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $4.1903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in ASML by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
