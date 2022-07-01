Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc Purchases 270,000 Shares

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 270,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $807,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,695,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,050,788.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
ATHA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. 90,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,982. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.28.
Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after buying an additional 346,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Athira Pharma by 39.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 232,280 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $2,667,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Athira Pharma by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 223,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 144,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 120,876 shares in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Athira Pharma (Get Rating)
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.
