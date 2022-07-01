Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc Purchases 270,000 Shares

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 270,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $807,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,695,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,050,788.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ATHA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. 90,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,982. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.28.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATHA shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after buying an additional 346,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Athira Pharma by 39.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 232,280 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $2,667,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Athira Pharma by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 223,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 144,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 120,876 shares in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athira Pharma (Get Rating)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.