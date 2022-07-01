AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 110.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 27,463 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $612,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 163,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 48,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 22,122 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $20.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.15.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

