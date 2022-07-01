Automata Network (ATA) Market Cap Reaches $27.81 Million

Automata Network (ATA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular exchanges. Automata Network has a market cap of $27.81 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $438.98 or 0.02260271 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00187247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00080921 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015995 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

