Avient (NYSE:AVNT) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $67.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avient’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average is $49.91. Avient has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, analysts expect that Avient will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 502.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

