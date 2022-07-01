aWSB Trading Down 10% Over Last Week (aWSB)

aWSB (aWSB) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. In the last seven days, aWSB has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One aWSB coin can now be purchased for about $9.71 or 0.00050410 BTC on popular exchanges. aWSB has a total market cap of $59,374.27 and approximately $81.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.48 or 0.02166774 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00193563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00083139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015994 BTC.

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aWSB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aWSB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

