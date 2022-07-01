B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Purchases $64,353.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 6,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $64,353.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,914,338 shares in the company, valued at $56,186,211. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 36,333 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $429,819.39.

On Friday, June 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 25,851 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $245,584.50.

On Tuesday, June 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00.

On Friday, June 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 15,768 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $200,726.64.

On Thursday, June 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 400 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $540.00.

On Tuesday, June 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 840 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,260.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 1,783 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,674.50.

On Tuesday, May 31st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 12,299 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,448.50.

On Wednesday, May 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 14,056 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $154,616.00.

On Monday, May 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 397 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $555.80.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $42.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $91.24.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.88%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

